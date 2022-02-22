Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 30,786 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

The stock has a market cap of $597.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 505,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

