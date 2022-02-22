Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 6861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

