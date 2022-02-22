HempCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $802,485.85 and $25.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,236,802 coins and its circulating supply is 265,101,652 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

