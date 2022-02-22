Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €89.00 ($101.14) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.88 ($96.45).

Shares of HEN3 traded down €1.28 ($1.45) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €72.46 ($82.34). The company had a trading volume of 572,461 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.35. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

