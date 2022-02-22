Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 228,212 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

