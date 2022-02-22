Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,213. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.