Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.64

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and traded as low as $13.53. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HERXF shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

