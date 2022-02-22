Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $381.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.