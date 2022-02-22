Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $121.55

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $121.55 and last traded at $122.89, with a volume of 81621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.48.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.07.
Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
