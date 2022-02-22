Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $121.55

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $121.55 and last traded at $122.89, with a volume of 81621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.17.

Get Heska alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heska by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,789,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.