Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.36

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.36 and last traded at $96.09, with a volume of 7188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 15.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hess by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

