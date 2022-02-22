Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,921 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

