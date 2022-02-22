HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.79

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $9.90. HG shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

HG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

