Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $80.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hibbett Sports traded as low as $47.45 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 1733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. The company has a market cap of $653.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.