Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 1,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)
