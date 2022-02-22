Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 1,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT PLC is a real estate investment trust, which acquires and holds investments. It operates through the following segments: Office Assets, Office Development Assets, Residential Assets, Industrial and Other Assets, and Central Assets and Costs. The Office Assets segment focuses in the central Dublin completed office buildings, all of which are generating rental income.

