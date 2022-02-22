Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HGV stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

