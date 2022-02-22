Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,383,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,860. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $856.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,049,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 119.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

