Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,383,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,860. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $856.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35.
In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,049,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
HIMS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.