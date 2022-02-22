HireQuest, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 7,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,026. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $263.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.82. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HireQuest by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HireQuest by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HireQuest by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HireQuest by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on HireQuest in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

