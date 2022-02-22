Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $108.98

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and traded as low as $104.72. Hitachi shares last traded at $105.34, with a volume of 28,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

