Hive Achieves Market Capitalization of $333.78 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $333.78 million and $19.33 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000727 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003646 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000239 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,012,686 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

