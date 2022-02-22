HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Trading Down 2.1%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.62 and last traded at C$13.83. 9,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 15,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLS. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.58.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

