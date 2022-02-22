Holdings L.P. Valueact Purchases 33,750 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00.

NSIT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.40. The stock had a trading volume of 470,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

