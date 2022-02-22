Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 272,297 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00.

STX stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,690. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.