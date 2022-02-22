Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 140,794 shares.The stock last traded at $12.75 and had previously closed at $12.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

