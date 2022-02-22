Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Director Alan Roy Hibben Purchases 2,000 Shares

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,840.

Shares of HCG remained flat at $C$37.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. 248,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,176. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$29.84 and a 52 week high of C$46.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.63.

HCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.71.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

