Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 4.8%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $327.60 and last traded at $330.31. 78,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,492,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $330.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

