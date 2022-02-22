Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.
Shares of FIXX stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $220.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.
About Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
