Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $220.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at $2,953,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,424 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 12.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.