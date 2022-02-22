Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 288.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

FIXX opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $220.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at $2,953,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,424 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Homology Medicines by 12.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Homology Medicines by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.