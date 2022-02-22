Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 288.60% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.
FIXX opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $220.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $12.42.
Homology Medicines Company Profile
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
