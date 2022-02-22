Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $15.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 288.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

Shares of FIXX opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at $2,953,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,424 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 12.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

