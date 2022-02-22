Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $29.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $220.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after buying an additional 2,378,418 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,520,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 750,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after buying an additional 570,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 493,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

