Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $29.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.
NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $220.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.
Homology Medicines Company Profile
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
