Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 750,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 51,424 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

