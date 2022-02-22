Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.
NASDAQ FIXX opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.
Homology Medicines Company Profile
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.