Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 128.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,711 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $41,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

Shares of HON traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.12. The company had a trading volume of 47,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,065. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.27 and a 200-day moving average of $214.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.39 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

