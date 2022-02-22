Hoo Token Hits One Day Volume of $8.63 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $97.56 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003126 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00042881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.63 or 0.06853500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,782.77 or 0.99799958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00046612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

