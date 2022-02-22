Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Tops $4.34 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Hord has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $453,937.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hord has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06926895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,800.47 or 1.00318066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050177 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,738,262 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.