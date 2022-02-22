Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Purchases $23,538.72 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy acquired 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $23,538.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HZN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,888. Horizon Global Co. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $133.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $12,744,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Horizon Global by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 594,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,881 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Global by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 354,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Horizon Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

