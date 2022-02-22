Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Purchases $23,538.72 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy acquired 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $23,538.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of HZN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,888. Horizon Global Co. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $133.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.70.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Global (HZN)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.