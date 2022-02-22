Horizon Protocol Price Hits $0.0581 on Top Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $185,568.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.84 or 0.06894822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,082.12 or 1.00146823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00049828 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.