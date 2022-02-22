Hostess Brands (TWNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $21.65.
TWNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.