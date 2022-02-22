Hostess Brands (TWNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,034 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

