Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of research firms have commented on HWDJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

