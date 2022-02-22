H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman Acquires 2,089 Shares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,131.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,131.93.

Ronald C. Rutman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Ronald C. Rutman acquired 35,160 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$462,311.81.

On Monday, December 20th, Ronald C. Rutman acquired 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$155,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Ronald C. Rutman bought 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00.

HR.UN traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.14 and a 52-week high of C$17.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16.

HR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.79.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.