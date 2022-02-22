HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HSBC stock opened at GBX 547.15 ($7.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £110.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 501.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 441.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.43) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.48) to GBX 615 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 529.75 ($7.20).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

