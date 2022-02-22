HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $669.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Solfire Protocol (FIRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000075 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00130408 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.