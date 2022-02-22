Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.57

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.57 and traded as high as $21.12. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 10,576 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
