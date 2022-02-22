Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.57

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.57 and traded as high as $21.12. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 10,576 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the third quarter worth $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

