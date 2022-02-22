Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,517,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 261.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 195,347 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 285.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 123,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell stock opened at $179.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $168.56 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.75.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.