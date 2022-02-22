Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend by 52.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $186.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day moving average of $194.28.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

