Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend by 52.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $186.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day moving average of $194.28.
In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.