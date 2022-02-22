Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Trading 24.9% Higher

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF)’s share price traded up 24.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. 67,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 41,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
Hurricane Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRCXF)
