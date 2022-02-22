Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Trading 24.9% Higher

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF)’s share price traded up 24.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. 67,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 41,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRCXF)

Hurricane Energy Plc engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves in fractured basement reservoirs. It holds licenses on the UK Continental Shelf to the west of Shetland Blocks. The company was founded by Robert Clive Trice on September 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

