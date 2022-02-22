Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $92.95.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

