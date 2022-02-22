Hyperion (HYN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $82.38 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00036766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00108426 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.