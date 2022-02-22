Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) fell 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. 106,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,730,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HYZN. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

