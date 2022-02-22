iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAFNF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC increased their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. increased their target price on iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

IAFNF stock opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

