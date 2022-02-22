ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Hits $73.31 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.35 or 0.00045723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $73.31 million and $366,290.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.82 or 0.06936805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,874.82 or 0.99790283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050136 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,224,325 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

