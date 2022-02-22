Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.62

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.62 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 8021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4,409.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 72,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 15.5% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.